Taking the Stairs Could Save Your Life!

New research presented last week at a European cardiology conference found that folks who habitually take the stairs lower their risk of death from heart disease by roughly 39% compared to those who don’t commit to the climb.

Stair steppers also reduce their risk of dying from any cause by 24% and their overall risk of having a heart attack, heart failure or a stroke…

How many flights are required to reap these rewards? One study found that climbing six to 10 flights daily reduces the risk of premature death, while another determined that summiting five flights a day lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease by 20%.

Research published in February found that stair climbing can improve cardio-metabolic risk indicators — including body composition, blood pressure, cholesterol levels and insulin sensitivity — in just four to eight weeks.

Taking the stairs combines aerobic exercise with resistance training, accelerating the heart rate while building leg muscles, meaning stairs edge out steps when it comes to overall cardio conditioning.

Looking to add stairs to your fitness routine? Experts say to start slow and track your climb using a Fitbit or an Apple Watch.