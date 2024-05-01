You Can Tell If A Mom Is A “Hot Mess” By The Colour of Their SUV

A trend is growing on social media, defining what kind of mom you are, depending on whether you drive a black or white SUV.

Having a black or white car is no longer about liking this particular colour (or tone) but rather about who you are as a mom.

A white SUV mom is put together…They were Banana Republic and make their own sourdough bread…These moms are also never late for pick up and drop off either…They also have the F-ing Wiggles on 24/7…

https://www.tiktok.com/@lexleeep/video/7359269689983274282?q=Black%20SUV%20mom&t=1714472926606

A black SUV mom is a “hot mess.” She’s always late including with her taxes..They also have a Monster energy drink in one cupholder next to their Stanley Cup of water…and 90s hip-hop is always blasting…

Sounds about right, LOL!