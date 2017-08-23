Listen Live

Poster And New Trailer For Tragically Hip Documentary Released

"Long Time Running" Will Hit Theaters Nationwide September 14th

On Tuesday it was announced that Long Time Running, the documentary chronicling The Tragically Hip’s Man Machine Poem tour last summer would premiere at TIFF this year.

Today, an official poster and trailer were released, along with the news that the doc will play in select theaters nationwide on September 14th.

The doc will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the emotional 2016 tour. It was directed by Canadian filmmakers Jennifer Baichwal and Nick de Pencier. Watch the full trailer below:

Tickets will go on sale at Cineplex and Landmark cinemas this week.

