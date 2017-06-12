Protect yourself and the kids/pets from ticks this season

It was such a beautiful weekend to be outdoors! Most of us I think spent a lot of time outdoors, with the bugs! My kid got a nasty bite. While I try to figure out how bad it is; is it a tick bite? See the helpful tips below on how to protect yourself and your kids!

Here are ways to protect yourself from ticks!

Lint roller

The lint roller should use adhesive layers. Take it with you when you’re going outside and roll it on your clothing every once in a while. You might be surprised with what you pick up in a very short amount of time.

Here are some more tips from the Government of Canada