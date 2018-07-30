Raising The Rainbow Flag On Simcoe Pride

What started in 2012 with one municipality, has grown to include the whole area. Simcoe Pride got an official kick off at the County of Simcoe offices this morning, with Warden Gerry Marshall raising the rainbow flag on an event that lasts until August 12th.

From 1 municipality in 2012 to a united region in 2018 – we’re proud to celebrate #SimcoePride pic.twitter.com/ZaE9uyCHSF — County of Simcoe (@simcoecounty) July 30, 2018



The flag raising at the County office Monday morning was the first of four expected that day alone. Simcoe Pride officials were expected at the Springwater Office, Oro Medonte, and at Barrie’s Georgian Campus over the day too, the first spate of flag raisings over the course of Simcoe Pride. Other events include: