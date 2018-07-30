Listen Live

Raising The Rainbow Flag On Simcoe Pride

Monday Marks the First of Many Flag Raisings For an Organization That Used to Only Have One

What started in 2012 with one municipality, has grown to include the whole area. Simcoe Pride got an official kick off at the County of Simcoe offices this morning, with Warden Gerry Marshall raising the rainbow flag on an event that lasts until August 12th.


The flag raising at the County office Monday morning was the first of four expected that day alone. Simcoe Pride officials were expected at the Springwater Office, Oro Medonte, and at Barrie’s Georgian Campus over the day too, the first spate of flag raisings over the course of Simcoe Pride. Other events include:

Monday, July 30 – Opening Ceremony and Flag Raisings
County of Simcoe – 1110 Hwy 26
Springwater – 2231 Nursery Rd at 12:00 PM
Oro Medonte – 148 Line 7 S at 1:00 PM
Barrie – 1 Georgian Dr at 3:45 PM

Pride Panel – 1 Georgian Dr at 4:30 PM
Rowntree Theatre, H Building (Automotive Building)

Tuesday, July 31 – Flag Raisings
Tay – 450 Park St at 10 AM
Tiny – 130 Balm Beach Rd 11 AM
Midland – 575 Dominion Ave at 12 PM
Penetanguishene – 10 Robert St W at 2 PM

Wednesday, August 1 – Flag Raisings
Ramara – 2297 Hwy 12 at 11:00 AM
Rama First Nation – 5884 Rama Rd at 12:00 PM
​Wasaga Beach – 30 Lewis Street at 2:00 PM
Collingwood – 55 Sainte Marie Street at 3:00 PM
​Clearview – 6993 Hwy 26 at 4:15 PM

Pride Potluck Social – Saint Lawrence St, Collingwood at 5 PM
Sunset Point Beach

Thursday, August 2 – Flag Raisings
Essa – 5786 County Rd 21 at 8:30 AM
CFB Borden – Angus Entrance at 0900 HRS
New Tecumseth – 10 Wellington St E at 12:00 PM
Bradford West Gwillimbury – 57 Holland St E at 1:30 PM
Innisfil – 2101 Innisfil Beach Rd at 2:30 PM

Saturday, August 4 (Affiliate Events)
Niizh Manidook Pow Wow – Springwater Park at 12 PM
Two-Spirit Outdoor Music Show – 1459 Baseline Rd S, Tiny

Sunday, August 5 – Dusk Till Dawn Movie Night
Sunset Drive-In – 134 Line 4 S, Oro-Medonte

​Tuesday, August 7 – Flag Raising
Orillia – 20 Mississaga St W at 11 AM

Thursday, August 9 – Trans Pride March
Orillia – Veterans’ Memorial Park to Couchiching Beach Park
Rally at 5:30 PM, march at 6 PM

Saturday, August 11 – Pride Awards Gala

Oakwood Community Centre – 290 Park St, Victoria Harbour
Tickets on sale now, available on a sliding scale.

Sunday, August 12

Understanding Place: An Affirming Place of Worship
350 Grove St E, Barrie at 10 AM

