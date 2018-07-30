Raising The Rainbow Flag On Simcoe Pride
Monday Marks the First of Many Flag Raisings For an Organization That Used to Only Have One
What started in 2012 with one municipality, has grown to include the whole area. Simcoe Pride got an official kick off at the County of Simcoe offices this morning, with Warden Gerry Marshall raising the rainbow flag on an event that lasts until August 12th.
From 1 municipality in 2012 to a united region in 2018 – we’re proud to celebrate #SimcoePride pic.twitter.com/ZaE9uyCHSF
— County of Simcoe (@simcoecounty) July 30, 2018
The flag raising at the County office Monday morning was the first of four expected that day alone. Simcoe Pride officials were expected at the Springwater Office, Oro Medonte, and at Barrie’s Georgian Campus over the day too, the first spate of flag raisings over the course of Simcoe Pride. Other events include:
|Monday, July 30 – Opening Ceremony and Flag Raisings
County of Simcoe – 1110 Hwy 26
Springwater – 2231 Nursery Rd at 12:00 PM
Oro Medonte – 148 Line 7 S at 1:00 PM
Barrie – 1 Georgian Dr at 3:45 PM
Pride Panel – 1 Georgian Dr at 4:30 PM
Tuesday, July 31 – Flag Raisings
Wednesday, August 1 – Flag Raisings
Pride Potluck Social – Saint Lawrence St, Collingwood at 5 PM
Thursday, August 2 – Flag Raisings
Saturday, August 4 (Affiliate Events)
Sunday, August 5 – Dusk Till Dawn Movie Night
Tuesday, August 7 – Flag Raising
Saturday, August 11 – Pride Awards Gala
Oakwood Community Centre – 290 Park St, Victoria Harbour
Sunday, August 12
Understanding Place: An Affirming Place of Worship