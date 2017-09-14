Listen Live

Rare Sea Creature Washes on Shore During Hurricane Harvey

Nobody knew what it was...

By Darryl on the Drive

A Twitter user reached out to find an answer for something she found on a beach in Texas City in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Large fang-like teeth, it’s said to live in underwater burrows 30 to 90 metres beneath the western Atlantic. Eel specialist Dr Kenneth Tighe, a biologist from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History calls it a “tusky eel.” Or a Fang-tooth Snake Eel.

Wouldn’t want that to brush your leg while swimming. I may never go in the ocean again. It kinda resembles the creature that Kevin Bacon couldn’t avoid in the movie, Tremors.

