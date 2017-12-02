Red Scarves Raise Awareness

If you’re in Midland and you’ve been seeing red scarves around town, don’t worry they weren’t left there by accident.

Members of In Grandmothers Hands Huronia knit dozens of red scarves to place on the lamp posts Downtown.

The scarves are part of the Red Scarf Project for National AIDS Awareness Week and they are free to anyone who needs one.

Yesterday was World Aids Day, the federal government marked the occasion by investing 36.4 million dollars into AIDS research programs.