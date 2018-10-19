Rihanna Says “No Thanks” To Super Bowl Half Time Show!

Why would anyone turn down the biggest event of a their career potentially? Rihanna says that she’s standing behind Colin Kaepernick. Reports say that the NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna but she declined because of the kneeling controversy and Rihanna doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance on the matter.

Kaepernick was the first NFL player to protest police brutality and inequality by kneeling during the national anthem, costing him his football career basically! Word is that after Rihanna said no, Maroon 5 were asked!