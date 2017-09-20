RIP: Wiarton Willie
His new understudy, "Wee Willie" will take the throne...
South Bruce Peninsula Mayor, Janice Jackson sadly announced the passing of Wiarton Willie today. Everybody’s favourite albino groundhog lived to be 13, which is 3 times longer than the average life of a groundhog.
He lived a care-free relaxed life from his ranch at Bluewater Park, Wiarton. He loved to sit outside his estate on nice days which allowed visitors to see him.
I spoke with Mayor Janice Jackson, she detailed Willie’s upcoming Memorial Service, his perfect weather predicting record and “Wee Willie” the new understudy replacement…