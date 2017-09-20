RIP: Wiarton Willie

South Bruce Peninsula Mayor, Janice Jackson sadly announced the passing of Wiarton Willie today. Everybody’s favourite albino groundhog lived to be 13, which is 3 times longer than the average life of a groundhog.

He lived a care-free relaxed life from his ranch at Bluewater Park, Wiarton. He loved to sit outside his estate on nice days which allowed visitors to see him.

I spoke with Mayor Janice Jackson, she detailed Willie’s upcoming Memorial Service, his perfect weather predicting record and “Wee Willie” the new understudy replacement…