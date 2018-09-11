Listen Live

Saskatoon Police Sing Backstreet Boys “I Want it That Way”

Nailed it!

By Darryl on the Drive

A lip sync challenge has been circulating among Police Services and Saskatoon Police are the latest to accept.

Their version of Backstreet Boys, “I Want it That Way” even includes their own singing. (This may or may not have been a good idea.)

This challenge has become pretty competitive and Hamilton Police accepted with Imagine Dragons, “Whatever it Takes.”

Related posts

WATCH: ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Preview

New App Allows You to Skip the Gas Pump

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon & Paul McCartney in Elevator Surprise