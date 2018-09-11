Saskatoon Police Sing Backstreet Boys “I Want it That Way”
Nailed it!
A lip sync challenge has been circulating among Police Services and Saskatoon Police are the latest to accept.
Their version of Backstreet Boys, “I Want it That Way” even includes their own singing. (This may or may not have been a good idea.)
This challenge has become pretty competitive and Hamilton Police accepted with Imagine Dragons, “Whatever it Takes.”
Hey @SaskatoonPolice great job on the video but we can ‘tell you why.’ Because we do ‘whatever it takes’ for our community! #nailedit https://t.co/yPbZcIB8ZO https://t.co/N7NgKyvaZW
— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 8, 2018