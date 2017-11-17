Simple Hack To Defrost Your Windshield In Seconds

There’s a meteorologist in East Tennessee, his name is Ken Weathers (ironic) who showed his viewers how to quickly and effectively defrost your frozen car windshield in seconds…

He Mixes two parts Isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol), and one part water…Put it in a spray bottle and you’re good to go!

Ken has created a few very helpful videos to help you survive the winter with your car including covering your windshield wipers with old socks.