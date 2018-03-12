Sneak Peak Look at ‘Toy Story Land’ – Coming Soon

Disney’s Hollywood Studio’s Theme Park is currently constructing one of their largest attractions, Toy Story Land.

The #FollowTheBall has arrived @WaltDisneyWorld, but the fun has only just begun. Get ready to #PlayBig at Toy Story Land, opening this summer! https://t.co/r8RUd0Hfn2 pic.twitter.com/3DtQeMRlTR — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) March 5, 2018

Cranes and construction crews are adding new characters, board games, trinkets, toys and pieces to this larger than life attraction as we speak.

Here’s some of what we know…

The main entrance will feature the main character Woody, towering 20 feet tall.

Slinky Dog Dash is a family coaster that will twist and turn around curves, hills and drops.

Alien swirling saucers

Try the 4D Arcade inside Andy’s Room

Opening June 30th 2018 – Get your tickets now!