Listen Live

Stay-At-Home Moms Should Earn $162,000 Per/Year

You can't put a price of motherhood, but if you could!

By Kool Parents

We know that motherhood is priceless, you can’t put a price of love.  But if you could- it would be worth $162,000 per year!

salary.com did its annual study on what mom’s should earn taking care of the kids if Motherhood was an actual paid job.

The salary is up from last year about $5000 to $162,581!

That’s based on a mom doing 34 different jobs, including:

 

  • academic advisor
  • accountant
  • coach
  • day care worker
  • event planner
  • groundskeeper
  • interior designer
  • janitor
  • photographer
  • psychologist
  • nurse
  • tailor
  • teacher

Related posts

Mom Find Very Inventive Way To Help Her Baby’s Chest Congestion!

Kids Won’t Call You Back? There’s An App For That, Literally.

KOOL FM’s Dine & Discover Snow Valley Contest