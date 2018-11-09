The Grinch Is Now In Theatres!

The famous story about fuzzy green Who -who hates Christmas, but eventually finds the true meaning of the holiday season with the help of a little girl is being brought back to life.

There’s a big cast behind this latest Christmas tale. Narrated by Pharrell Willams, Benedict Cumberbatch plays the Grinch- Kenan Thompson of SNL plays a new character…The visual effects are said to be pretty good and in case you’re wondering the movie is rated PG with Rude Humour and runs for about 79 minutes!