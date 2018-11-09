Listen Live

The Grinch Is Now In Theatres!

It’s Whoville Season!

By Dirt/Divas

The famous story about fuzzy green Who -who hates Christmas, but eventually finds the true meaning of the holiday season with the help of a little girl is being brought back to life.

There’s a big cast behind this latest Christmas tale.  Narrated by Pharrell Willams, Benedict Cumberbatch plays the Grinch- Kenan Thompson of SNL plays a new character…The visual effects are said to be pretty good and in case you’re wondering the movie is rated PG with Rude Humour and runs for about 79 minutes!

Related posts

Oprah’s List Of Favourite Things Is Out!

A Spin-Off Of Orange Is The New Black Is Most Likely Coming!

Halloween Is Now The Top Grossing Slasher Film Of All Time!