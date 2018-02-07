The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service is investigating a string of thefts from various stores in the Georgian Mall between January 25th and February 1st where a team appear to execute a well laid out plan when entering each location. On Thursday, February 1st, 2018 officers attended the Georgian Mall located at 509 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie, and met with security to discuss multiple reports of thefts over the last week. Two (2) stores located in the mall, Champs and FootLocker, had items stolen on Thursday, January 25th, 2018 when four (4) suspects entered the store and quickly selected multiple men’s clothing items, concealing them in re-usable shopping bags. The group promptly left the store before staff were aware the items had been removed. On Thursday, February 1st, 2018 the same foursome attended Aldo and swiftly selected a large quantity of costume jewelry. On this date security was immediately notified and the group was spotted on the second level retreating to a waiting get-away car. The group is believed to connected to other similar thefts in the Peel, York and Durham area. Barrie Police Criminal Investigative Services is continuing the investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact DC P Butera of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2778 or email at pbutera@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com