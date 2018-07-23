The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

South Simcoe Police Service officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify a suspect following a theft of a video game console from an Innisfil drug store. On Thursday, July 19, 2018 around 8:30 p.m., a man entered the store located on Innisfil Beach Rd. and proceeded to the rear electronics section. The suspect removed a Playstation 4 Slim Edition from a display case and left without paying for it. The suspect is described as white, approximately 6′, 200 lbs, medium build and a shaved head. He was wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans, dark shoes and sunglasses on his head. Anyone with information about this theft or who can identify the suspect is asked to call South Simcoe Police at 705-436-2141, 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

COLLINGWOOD OPP

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a motorist for drinking and driving offences after receiving a call for a suspected impaired driver in Collingwood. Shortly before 1:00am on July 20 2018, officers were dispatched to a business on First Street near High Street for a report of a possible impaired driver. Police located the vehicle and upon speaking to the driver it was determined that he was under the influence of alcohol which led to his arrest and transport to detachment for processing. Charged is a 59 year-old from Collingwood, he is charged with Driving a Motor Vehicle While Ability Impaired by Alcohol and Care or Control Over 80 Milligrams. He is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on August 7 2018.