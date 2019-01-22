The Razzie Nominations Are Out!
And the worst picture goes to...
The Oscars are about the best of the best! The Razzies, are the complete opposite; honouring the very worst in film.
And the worst picture goes to… Either “Gotti”, “The Happytime Murders,” “Holmes & Watson,” “Robin Hood” or Winchester.”
John Travolta’s John Gotti biopic is up for an impressive six razzies this year including for worst actor as John Gotti.
President Donald Trump also gets a worst actor nomination for his part in “Fahrenheit 11/9.” Johnny Depp has also been nominated for “Sherlock Gnomes.” The Razzies will be handed out on February 23rd!
Worst Picture
Gotti
The Happytime Murders
Holmes & Watson
Robin Hood
Winchester
Worst Actress
Jennifer Garner / Peppermint
Amber Heard / London Fields
Melissa McCarthy / The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
Helen Mirren / Winchester
Amanda Seyfried / The Clapper
Worst Actor
Johnny Depp (Voice Only) / Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell / Holmes & Watson
John Travolta / Gotti
Donald J. Trump (As Himself) / Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
Bruce Willis / Death Wish
Worst Supporting Actor
Jamie Foxx / Robin Hood
Ludacris (Voice Only)/ Show Dogs
Joel McHale / The Happytime Murders
John C. Reilly / Holmes & Watson
Justice Smith / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Worst Supporting Actress
Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9
Marcia Gay Harden / Fifty Shades Freed
Kelly Preston / Gotti
Jaz Sinclair / Slender Man
Melania Trump (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9