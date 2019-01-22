Listen Live

The Razzie Nominations Are Out!

And the worst picture goes to...

By Dirt/Divas

The Oscars are about the best of the best!  The Razzies, are the complete opposite; honouring the very worst in film.

And the worst picture goes to… Either “Gotti”, “The Happytime Murders,” “Holmes & Watson,” “Robin Hood” or Winchester.”

John Travolta’s John Gotti biopic is up for an impressive six razzies this year including for worst actor as John Gotti.

President Donald Trump also gets a worst actor nomination for his part in “Fahrenheit 11/9.”  Johnny Depp has also been nominated for “Sherlock Gnomes.”   The Razzies will be handed out on February 23rd!

 

Worst Picture

Gotti
The Happytime Murders
Holmes & Watson
Robin Hood
Winchester

Worst Actress

Jennifer Garner / Peppermint
Amber Heard / London Fields
Melissa McCarthy / The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
Helen Mirren / Winchester
Amanda Seyfried / The Clapper

Worst Actor

Johnny Depp (Voice Only) / Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell / Holmes & Watson
John Travolta / Gotti
Donald J. Trump (As Himself) / Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
Bruce Willis / Death Wish

Worst Supporting Actor

Jamie Foxx / Robin Hood
Ludacris (Voice Only)/ Show Dogs
Joel McHale / The Happytime Murders
John C. Reilly / Holmes & Watson
Justice Smith / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Worst Supporting Actress

Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9
Marcia Gay Harden / Fifty Shades Freed
Kelly Preston / Gotti
Jaz Sinclair / Slender Man
Melania Trump (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9 

 

 

