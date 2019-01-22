The Razzie Nominations Are Out!

The Oscars are about the best of the best! The Razzies, are the complete opposite; honouring the very worst in film.

And the worst picture goes to… Either “Gotti”, “The Happytime Murders,” “Holmes & Watson,” “Robin Hood” or Winchester.”

John Travolta’s John Gotti biopic is up for an impressive six razzies this year including for worst actor as John Gotti.

President Donald Trump also gets a worst actor nomination for his part in “Fahrenheit 11/9.” Johnny Depp has also been nominated for “Sherlock Gnomes.” The Razzies will be handed out on February 23rd!

Worst Picture

Gotti

The Happytime Murders

Holmes & Watson

Robin Hood

Winchester

Worst Actress

Jennifer Garner / Peppermint

Amber Heard / London Fields

Melissa McCarthy / The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

Helen Mirren / Winchester

Amanda Seyfried / The Clapper

Worst Actor

Johnny Depp (Voice Only) / Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell / Holmes & Watson

John Travolta / Gotti

Donald J. Trump (As Himself) / Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Bruce Willis / Death Wish

Worst Supporting Actor

Jamie Foxx / Robin Hood

Ludacris (Voice Only)/ Show Dogs

Joel McHale / The Happytime Murders

John C. Reilly / Holmes & Watson

Justice Smith / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Worst Supporting Actress

Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9

Marcia Gay Harden / Fifty Shades Freed

Kelly Preston / Gotti

Jaz Sinclair / Slender Man

Melania Trump (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9