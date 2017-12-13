The Slopes That Are OPEN in Ski Country

Mount St. Louis Moonstone – The first to open this season back on November 24th

What’s open:

19 of 36 slopes

4 lifts

Terrain Park

Evening Skiing starts tonight, (December 13th) until 9pm

Blue Mountain – Opening day of the season yesterday

What’s open:

7 of 42 slopes

4 lifts

Horseshoe Resort – Opening for the season tomorrow (December 14th)

Snow valley – Opening Day set for this Friday December 15th!

Hardwood Ski & Bike – Open 8am – 5pm

What’s open:

20 of 40km’s for cross country ski

No skate trail available yet

Scenic Caves Nature Adventures – Now Open