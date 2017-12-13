The Slopes That Are OPEN in Ski Country
Cross country, downhill skiers and snowboarders are you ready??
Mount St. Louis Moonstone – The first to open this season back on November 24th
What’s open:
- 19 of 36 slopes
- 4 lifts
- Terrain Park
- Evening Skiing starts tonight, (December 13th) until 9pm
Blue Mountain – Opening day of the season yesterday
What’s open:
- 7 of 42 slopes
- 4 lifts
Horseshoe Resort – Opening for the season tomorrow (December 14th)
Snow valley – Opening Day set for this Friday December 15th!
Hardwood Ski & Bike – Open 8am – 5pm
What’s open:
- 20 of 40km’s for cross country ski
- No skate trail available yet
Scenic Caves Nature Adventures – Now Open