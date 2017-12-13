Listen Live

The Slopes That Are OPEN in Ski Country

Cross country, downhill skiers and snowboarders are you ready??

By Darryl on the Drive

Mount St. Louis Moonstone – The first to open this season back on November 24th

What’s open:

  • 19 of 36 slopes
  • 4 lifts
  • Terrain Park
  • Evening Skiing starts tonight, (December 13th) until 9pm

Blue Mountain – Opening day of the season yesterday

What’s open:

  • 7 of 42 slopes
  • 4 lifts

Horseshoe Resort – Opening for the season tomorrow (December 14th)

Snow valley – Opening Day set for this Friday December 15th!

Hardwood Ski & Bike – Open 8am – 5pm

What’s open:

  • 20 of 40km’s for cross country ski
  • No skate trail available yet

Scenic Caves Nature Adventures – Now Open

