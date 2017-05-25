They’re sweet, they’re spicy, and they’re headed to a store near you.

Introducing Sweat Heat! Skittles and Starburst will debut these new fiery versions of themselves soon!

According to a release, the latest take on the familiar confections will feature the same “fruity flavors” just with “a spicy kick.” The new Skittles flavors will include Fiery Watermelon, Blazin’ Mango, Flamin’ Orange, Sizzlin’ Strawberry, and Lemon Spark, while the new spicy Starbursts will feature Fiery Watermelon, Strawberry Mango, Flamin’ Orange, and Pipin’ Pineapple.

Skittles Sweet Heat and Starburst Sweet Heat will begin spicing up the candy aisle this December. Prices will run you from $0.99 for a single pack to $3.19 for a big bag. Other mouthwatering new treats to keep an eye out for are Starburst Minis Sours, which are also set to debut this December.