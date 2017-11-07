Tiffany’s Is Now Selling Everyday Objects!

It’s amazing what people will spend their money on… Tiffany’s is selling ordinary objects this Christmas for an obscene amount of money…

The new everyday Objects include:

1. A $250 sterling silver bendy straw.

2. A $575 empty tin can.



3. A $300 Silver Yo-yo



3. A $425 silver protractor.

4. A $650 pair of ping pong paddles.



5. A $10,000 fake silver bird’s nest with three blue porcelain eggs.

6. A $1,950 flask shaped like a fish.

7. A $1,500 set of 10 Lego pieces.

8. And maybe worst of all, a $9,000 ball of silver yarn.

Merry Christmas!