Tiffany’s Is Now Selling Everyday Objects!
Got an extra $300 for a Yo-Yo?
It’s amazing what people will spend their money on… Tiffany’s is selling ordinary objects this Christmas for an obscene amount of money…
The new everyday Objects include:
1. A $250 sterling silver bendy straw.
2. A $575 empty tin can.
3. A $425 silver protractor.
4. A $650 pair of ping pong paddles.
5. A $10,000 fake silver bird’s nest with three blue porcelain eggs.
6. A $1,950 flask shaped like a fish.
7. A $1,500 set of 10 Lego pieces.
8. And maybe worst of all, a $9,000 ball of silver yarn.
Merry Christmas!