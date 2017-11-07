Listen Live

Tiffany’s Is Now Selling Everyday Objects!

Got an extra $300 for a Yo-Yo?

By Kool Mornings

It’s amazing what people will spend their money on… Tiffany’s is selling ordinary objects this Christmas for an obscene amount of money…

The new everyday Objects include:

1.  A $250 sterling silver bendy straw.
2.  A $575 empty tin can.


3. A $300 Silver Yo-yo


3.  A $425 silver protractor.
4.  A $650 pair of ping pong paddles.


5.  A $10,000 fake silver bird’s nest with three blue porcelain eggs.
6.  A $1,950 flask shaped like a fish.
7.  A $1,500 set of 10 Lego pieces.
8.  And maybe worst of all, a $9,000 ball of silver yarn.

 

Merry Christmas!

