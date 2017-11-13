‘Turkey Whisperer’ Keeps Birds Calm by Singing To Them

There’s a lady named Elin Williams and she performs musical concerts for poultry. The Turkey whisperer says it calms them down ahead of their fate…

The turkey farmer from Wales says ‘We try to induce as little stress as possible on the animals, It helps to keep them nice and calm.’

Ms. Williams, aka the Turkey whisperer, stays away from Christmas songs; because that would be in poor taste (no pun intended) but rather sings hits like Kylie Minogue’s “I can’t get you out of my head” and a Welsh version of Hallelujah.

The birds really take to the music by clucking cause they can’t clap…