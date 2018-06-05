Listen Live

UPDATE: JC the Lemur is Back Home!

The Elmvale Jungle Zoo welcomed back 1 of 3 missing animals today...

By Darryl on the Drive

Finally some good news for the Elmvale Jungle Zoo today as “JC” the Lemur is home. Arriving back at the Elmvale Jungle Zoo this afternoon. He’s been in the care of a Montreal veterinarian since being found early Sunday morning in a cage at the side of a road in Quebec.

OPP are currently looking for 2 more missing animals; “Stanley,” the tortoise and “Agnus,” the Gibbon Monkey…

Related posts

John Legend Just Gave the Greatest House Warming Gift Ever

Mario Kart Style Track – Now Open in Niagara Falls

Puppy Patios Are Gaining Popularity in Canada