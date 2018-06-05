UPDATE: JC the Lemur is Back Home!

Finally some good news for the Elmvale Jungle Zoo today as “JC” the Lemur is home. Arriving back at the Elmvale Jungle Zoo this afternoon. He’s been in the care of a Montreal veterinarian since being found early Sunday morning in a cage at the side of a road in Quebec.

OPP are currently looking for 2 more missing animals; “Stanley,” the tortoise and “Agnus,” the Gibbon Monkey…