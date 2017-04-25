Listen Live

Vancouver PD Have Just Been Owned By Manitoba RCMP

$1 Million doesn't get you much in Vancouver...

By Darryl on the Drive

Southern parts of Manitoba were blasted by a Spring snow storm this morning. Meanwhile the sun has been shining in Vancouver this week which prompted Vancouver PD to jokingly throw some shade at Manitoba RCMP before last night’s storm.

Manitoba RCMP answered back with a jab at Vancouver’s terribly over-priced real estate, honestly I could NEVER afford to live in Vancouver.

