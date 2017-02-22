VOTE NOW: How Do YOU ‘Roll Up the Rim?’

The debate really ends here.. It’s called, “Roll Up The Rim.” Not, bite the rim!

Imagine how Tim Horton’s staff really feel as you hand that mangled and bitten “free coffee” tab through the window? Pass them a used tissue while you’re at it!

If you really want to get technical (and you’re a major coffee drinker) rimroller.com, as seen on Dragons Den will be the handiest key chain you’ve ever had.

The debate can be laid to rest once you watch the proper way to “Roll Up the Rim” as seen below…