The owner of Deer Meadow Farms in Manitoba has created his own Canada 150 attraction on over 9 acres of land.

Following an outline of the map of Canada with a few symbols in between it’s the largest, most complex maze this Farm has ever completed.

It took over 1,000 waypoints on the GPS to mark out the design and it will take an adult closer to an hour to walk through the maze.

Photo cred: CBC