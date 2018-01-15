Listen Live

WATCH: A Fox & An Owl Had a Stare Down – Who Do you Think Wins?

Captured on camera in Cobourg, Ontario...

By Darryl on the Drive

A surveillance camera captured a cold winter’s night stare down between a small town Cobourg, Ontario Fox and an Owl.

You can sense the interest both displayed during the showdown but there was one clear winner here…

