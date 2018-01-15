WATCH: A Fox & An Owl Had a Stare Down – Who Do you Think Wins?
Captured on camera in Cobourg, Ontario...
A surveillance camera captured a cold winter’s night stare down between a small town Cobourg, Ontario Fox and an Owl.
You can sense the interest both displayed during the showdown but there was one clear winner here…
vs. : Who wins this winter night showdown captured by surveillance cameras in @TownofCobourg Ontario? #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/D9GxNH8Wok
— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) January 15, 2018