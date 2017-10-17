Listen Live

WATCH: Bill Murray Announces Couple’s Pregnancy to their Parents

"You're going to be Grandparents!"

By Darryl on the Drive

The Chicago Cubs are currently competing in MLB Postseason Playoffs and Chicago’s own, Bill Murray never misses a game.

This couple took advantage of Bill Murray’s presence to surprise their parents with big news…

Not the first time Bill Murray was caught in a big moment with a random couple…

This couple were getting their engagement photos done on the steps of a historic building in South Carolina when Bill Murray showed up.

He brought the level of their pictures from special to legendary.

