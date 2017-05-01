WATCH: Canadian Crowd Sings Star Spangled Banner

During Game 3 of NHL Playoffs in Edmonton last night Country Star, Brett Kissel didn’t hesitate at all when he realised the mic wasn’t working. He assigned the job of anthem singing to the sold out Arena.

Mic didn’t work for the anthems tonight @RogersPlace. But no worries. The best singers & fans are in #OilCountry! @EdmontonOilers! — BRETT KISSEL (@BrettKissel) April 30, 2017

We know all the words to our neighbors Star Spangled Banner, I hope they knows ours…

An incredible moment

When the mic doesn’t work, the crowd takes over & belts out The Star-Spangled Banner…

…In Edmonton

🇺🇸🇨🇦 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/pWvrlknbV6 — NHL (@NHL) April 30, 2017

(Pic via Exclaim)