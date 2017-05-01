Listen Live

WATCH: Canadian Crowd Sings Star Spangled Banner

I hope Americans would do the same for us...

By Darryl on the Drive

During Game 3 of NHL Playoffs in Edmonton last night Country Star, Brett Kissel didn’t hesitate at all when he realised the mic wasn’t working. He assigned the job of anthem singing to the sold out Arena.

We know all the words to our neighbors Star Spangled Banner, I hope they knows ours…

(Pic via Exclaim)

Related posts

Relationship Goals: Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher

Kelly Introduced Her New Co-Host This Morning!

WATCH: Mom & Son Have Awkward Moment on a Kiss-Cam