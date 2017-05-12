Watch: Chris Pratt And Ellen Play Hilarious Game Of ‘Speak Out’

Warning: this may make you laugh so hard you cry or pee.

Have you played the hilarious game ‘Speak Out’? It’s where you put a contraption in your mouth that holds your lips open and then your opponent has to guess what you’re saying. Yes…it’s hilarious.

Chris Pratt was a guest on Ellen, and they decided to play since it’s Pratt’s Mom’s favourite game.

You guessed correctly…the results were hilarious.

Watch below: