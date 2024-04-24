Listen Live

A THIRD OF US WOULDN’T MIND LIVIN’ IN A VAN DOWN BY THE RIVER

Oh, Chris Farley

By Humor

Chris Farley’s old “Matt Foley” character might have been more inspirational than we thought.  A full third of people say they wouldn’t mind “livin’ in a van down by the river.”

30,000 people were asked, “Would you ever consider van life?”  They defined it as “a lifestyle that involves living and travelling in a converted van.”

36% of people said yes, including 13% who actively wanted to do that.  52% said no, and 9% weren’t sure.  Almost HALF of people under 30 like the idea.

U.S. Father and Son Travel 9-Hours For This Canadian Staple!

The same poll also found 44% of us wouldn’t mind living in a “tiny house” with less than 500 square feet of space.

