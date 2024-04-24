A THIRD OF US WOULDN’T MIND LIVIN’ IN A VAN DOWN BY THE RIVER

Chris Farley’s old “Matt Foley” character might have been more inspirational than we thought. A full third of people say they wouldn’t mind “livin’ in a van down by the river.”

30,000 people were asked, “Would you ever consider van life?” They defined it as “a lifestyle that involves living and travelling in a converted van.”

36% of people said yes, including 13% who actively wanted to do that. 52% said no, and 9% weren’t sure. Almost HALF of people under 30 like the idea.

The same poll also found 44% of us wouldn’t mind living in a “tiny house” with less than 500 square feet of space.