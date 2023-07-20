U.S. Father and Son Travel 9-Hours For This Canadian Staple!

A father and son from Virginia, U.S. took a little road trip in pursuit of a Canadian treasure…Lay’s Ketchup chips…

Over the weekend, Jim’s No Frills, located in Niagara Falls, Ont., shared photos of the duo that embarked on a nine-hour road trip to the Canadian border town to get their hands on Lay’s ketchup chips, in bulk.

The pair snapped a pic and posted to social media an entire cartload of ketchup chips…

11 SNACKS THAT ARE TRULY CANADIAN!

Did you know that certain snacks you enjoy daily in Canada are actually only exclusive to the country?