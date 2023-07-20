U.S. Father and Son Travel 9-Hours For This Canadian Staple!
A father and son from Virginia, U.S. took a little road trip in pursuit of a Canadian treasure…Lay’s Ketchup chips…
Over the weekend, Jim’s No Frills, located in Niagara Falls, Ont., shared photos of the duo that embarked on a nine-hour road trip to the Canadian border town to get their hands on Lay’s ketchup chips, in bulk.
The pair snapped a pic and posted to social media an entire cartload of ketchup chips…
11 SNACKS THAT ARE TRULY CANADIAN!
Did you know that certain snacks you enjoy daily in Canada are actually only exclusive to the country?
- Canadian Smarties! While the US does have its own version of Smarties, the Canadian ones are oval-shaped pieces of chocolate with a layer of candy like M&Ms. The American ones are more flat in shape.
- Caramilk! This classic chocolate bar was introduced in 1968 by Cadbury. The Canadian version is a milk chocolate bar filled with caramel. There’s also an Australian version that is a caramel-flavoured white chocolate bar.
- Hickory Sticks…The brand that produces Hickory Sticks, Hostess, used to be Canada’s #1 potato chip brand. These sticks have a hickory barbecue flavour to them without the sweetness. They’re perfectly seasoned and can be paired with just about anything.
- All Dressed Chips! These chips are a masterpiece of ketchup, barbecue, sour cream and onion, and salt and vinegar all in one. These have been a staple in the Canadian chip aisle for years and weren’t available to purchase in the U.S. until 2015.
- Zoodles! The 150+-year-old company we all know and love Heinz has an iconic easy, quick meal ready in minutes. It comes in fun animal noodle shapes with tomato sauce and doesn’t have to be just for kids!
- Jos Louis…This Canadian confection consists of two chocolate cake rounds with a cream filling within a milk chocolate shell, made by Vachon Inc. It was created in 1932 and named after two of the Vachon sons, Joseph and Louis. It was meant to resemble a chocolate version of the May West dessert.
- Kraft Dinner! This is another easy-to-make dinner staple found in Canadian households across the country. Kraft Dinner, or KD as some people call it, was first introduced to American and Canadian markets in 1937. It became popular during wartime for its low price with early advertisements claiming it could feed a family of four for 19 cents.