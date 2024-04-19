A WOMAN TRIED TO GET A FRAUDULENT LOAN “WEEKEND AT BERNIE’S” STYLE

A woman in Brazil is facing serious charges after she wheeled her very dead uncle into a bank, “Weekend at Bernie’s” style, and tried to take out a $3,400 loan in his name.

A bank teller got it on video. The man was clearly no longer with us, but the niece kept talking to him like he was alive and tried to help him sign the paperwork. She had to hold his head up the entire time.

The teller said his skin tone looked off and that he was oddly quiet. But the woman claimed he’s just like that and doesn’t say much. Employees called the cops, who showed up and arrested her.

The man she brought in was identified as a 68-year-old who’d apparently died several hours earlier. It’s not even clear if she’s really his niece. Police are still looking into it, but she could face charges for fraud, embezzlement, abuse of a corpse, or all of the above.

(As brazen as it is, this type of thing isn’t unheard of. Just last month, two women in Ohio got arrested after they propped a dead guy up in their car, went to a bank’s drive-thru, and took $900 out of his account.)