Limiting Salt Could Be Deadly for Heart Failure Patients!

According to a new study, people suffering from heart failure — a condition that affects millions of adults — who restrict their sodium intake may be increasing their risk of death…

Researchers at the Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska, have found that too little dietary sodium can put heart failure sufferers at greater risk — great news for those patients who want to salt up their food.

Our intake of sodium should be no more than 2.3 grams per day, but the average person will consume 3.4 grams daily.

Experts recommend limiting sodium intake by eating fresh fruits and vegetables and avoiding processed, boxed and canned foods.