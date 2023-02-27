Listen Live

Limiting Salt Could Be Deadly for Heart Failure Patients!

Everything in moderation!

By Kool Eats

According to a new study, people suffering from heart failure — a condition that affects millions of adults — who restrict their sodium intake may be increasing their risk of death…

Researchers at the Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska, have found that too little dietary sodium can put heart failure sufferers at greater risk — great news for those patients who want to salt up their food.

New Electric Bowl and Spoon Will Make Food Taste Saltier

Our intake of sodium should be no more than 2.3 grams per day, but the average person will consume 3.4 grams daily.

Experts recommend limiting sodium intake by eating fresh fruits and vegetables and avoiding processed, boxed and canned foods.

Related posts

LOSE WEIGHT BY CUTTING YOUR FOOD INTO LITTLE PIECES AND SCATTERING THEM ACROSS YOUR PLATE.

Starbucks Will Begin Serving Olive Oil Drinks

Some Coffee Drinkers May Be At Risk of Kidney Dysfunction, finds New U of T study