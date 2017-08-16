WATCH: Darci Lynne 12 Year-Old Ventriloquist

Darci Lynne is only 12 years-old and is clearly an extreme talent. To be able to sing the way she does with out moving her lips, I can’t even sing while moving my lips.

This was her live round performance last night…

A judge presses a button, a contestant cries onstage, confetti pours from the ceiling, and the audience cheers. This feel-good moment — the “Golden Buzzer” — it’s become a staple of America’s Got Talent.

This was Darci’s Golden Buzzer appearance on AGT…