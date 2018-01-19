Listen Live

WATCH: Kodiak Bear Spoon Fed at Dairy Queen in Alberta

Bear Experts calling it disrespectful...

By Darryl on the Drive

Discovery Wildlife Park in Alberta recently brought a young bear named Berkley to a Dairy Queen drive-thru. She is obviously very gentle and well trained, the point of this video was to be used as an educational tool to learn more about bears.

Experts are upset saying it sends the wrong message because the general public is urged never to feed wildlife.

Berkley had an entire DQ ice cream cake to herself to celebrate her birthday too.

Next year she wants to try funnel cake.

