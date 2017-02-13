WATCH: Lovable Dog Spreading Love With Hugs

Louboutina is a 5 year-old Golden, who can’t go for a walk around New York City without hugging many random strangers at a time.

She has nearly 70,000 followers on Instragram so it’s no secret that she’s an incredibly affectionate dog. “Loubie” actually stands on her hind legs to get right up to eye level and stretches out to deliver the warmest most sincere hug.

Repost from @devonpadley ・・・ I can’t decide if I met my twin or my idol, but that was definitely one of the sweetest hugs I’ve ever gotten @louboutinanyc A photo posted by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on Oct 10, 2016 at 2:21pm PDT

A typical dog walk can last up to 2-hours each because of the amount of hug “Loubie” delivers.

Loubie’s lovable hug actually evolved from holding hands while waiting for traffic lights to change.