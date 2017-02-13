Listen Live

WATCH: Lovable Dog Spreading Love With Hugs

"Loubie" the Golden Retriever spreads love

By Darryl on the Drive

Louboutina is a 5 year-old Golden, who can’t go for a walk around New York City without hugging many random strangers at a time.

 

She has nearly 70,000 followers on Instragram so it’s no secret that she’s an incredibly affectionate dog.  “Loubie” actually stands on her hind legs to get right up to eye level and stretches out to deliver the warmest most sincere hug.

 

A typical dog walk can last up to 2-hours each because of the amount of hug “Loubie” delivers.

 

Loubie’s lovable hug actually evolved from holding hands while waiting for traffic lights to change.

 

