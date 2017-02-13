WATCH: Lovable Dog Spreading Love With Hugs
"Loubie" the Golden Retriever spreads love
Louboutina is a 5 year-old Golden, who can’t go for a walk around New York City without hugging many random strangers at a time.
Repost from @ts3390:A man's best friend #happypride
She has nearly 70,000 followers on Instragram so it’s no secret that she’s an incredibly affectionate dog. “Loubie” actually stands on her hind legs to get right up to eye level and stretches out to deliver the warmest most sincere hug.
A typical dog walk can last up to 2-hours each because of the amount of hug “Loubie” delivers.
Repost from: @hugbot5000:guys im not sure if you all understand how good of a dog Louboutina is. she's so good!! i love her so much!!!!
Loubie’s lovable hug actually evolved from holding hands while waiting for traffic lights to change.
Chilling and waiting to say hi to all my friends from NYC and the world (Lovely pic sent to us by @sarahgsarahg )