WATCH: Mom Delivers Epic Back to School Rant While Shopping at Target
"I will give you anything to take my kids..."
Dena Blizzard is a Mom of 3 kids. She has a message which she delivers hilariously, for Parents who find some of the “Back to School” essentials to be, too much!
She went on a back to school shopping spree at Target on August 25th. Since then her video has gone viral viewed over 18.7 million times.
Stop complaining about Back to School costs!!! This is for all the hard working teachers in the world. #buytheyellowbinder #hugateacher TAG a teacher who needs to hear this! (When I'm mad my Jersey accent comes out.) "Like" and "Follow" my page for more funny videos and join me on Tuesdays at 9:00 pm for Tipsy Tuesday, LIVE on FB.
Posted by Dena Blizzard on Friday, August 25, 2017