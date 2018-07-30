WATCH: Ottawa Man Splashes Pedestrians Driving Company Van

Common courtesy as a driver is to slow down for gigantic puddles on the road.

A man driving his company van through downtown Ottawa on Friday was caught on another vehicle’s dash cam swerving to hit puddles. His intentions are made clear on camera.

This footage showed at least 3 people being blasted by a heavy splash. He’s now known as the “Ottawa Splasher” and he’ll be looking for work this week.

Imagine the awkward silence during his next job interview when asked; why did you leave your last job?