WATCH: Woman Names 27 Cheeses in 30 Seconds

Muenster cheese? I haven't even heard of that...

By Darryl on the Drive

Yesterday during a stoppage in play, a Super Mom (while holding her kid) was put on the spot and asked to rattle off as many different cheeses as she could in 30-seconds…

Now this was in Wisconsin which is one of the world’s leading producers of cheese so I’m guessing residents of the state know more than most of us. Still, she not only mentioned cheese that many would recognize, she also threw out names like, “muenster cheese?”

 

