WATCH: Woman Names 27 Cheeses in 30 Seconds

Yesterday during a stoppage in play, a Super Mom (while holding her kid) was put on the spot and asked to rattle off as many different cheeses as she could in 30-seconds…

27 different types of cheese in 30 seconds, that’s light work in Wisconsin 🧀😂🧀 pic.twitter.com/t52kyniUhf — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 4, 2018

Now this was in Wisconsin which is one of the world’s leading producers of cheese so I’m guessing residents of the state know more than most of us. Still, she not only mentioned cheese that many would recognize, she also threw out names like, “muenster cheese?”