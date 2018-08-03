Listen Live

Where to Find Free Parking & Shuttle Rides to Kempenfest

City Transit offering free shuttle rides...

By Darryl on the Drive

August 4th, 5th & 6th Barrie will attract thousands of people forthe 48th Annual Kempenfest. The largest it’s ever been with 375 art, craft & antique vendors along waterfront.

I know what you’re thinking, where do I park? City Transit will be offering free shuttle rides to Kempenfest Saturday, Sunday & Holiday Monday.

  • Park at the Barrie Molson Centre, Allandale Recreation Centre, or the Bayfield Mall and take a free shuttle to Kempenfest
  • OR Park downtown, pick up the shuttle from the Transit Terminal (stop on Mary Street)
  • Jump on the shuttle at one of the stops along Lakeshore Drive to get from one end of the event to the other easily
  • Transfer to free shuttle from any Barrie Transit route that services the Downtown Terminal or Allandale GO Station

