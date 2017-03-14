Will Smith just became Uncle Phil.

Will Smith has been many things in his career: Fresh Prince, an alien hunter, Mohammed Ali.

Now Smith has taken on his most transformative to date: Uncle Phil.

Will Smith went bungee jumping over the Zambezi River in Africa and recorded the entire experience. If you pause the video at one point he looks EXACTLY like Uncle Phil.

Here is a still from the video to prove it!

James Avery who played Uncle Phil sadly passed away back in 2013.