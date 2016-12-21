Woman Warns Other Travellers After Her Luggage Was Ruined

A woman travelled on an Air Canada flight from Ottawa to Edmonton for a holiday Monday. Her luggage went in brand new and came out unrecognizable. So badly damaged that even clothes inside were ruined.

Staff think the bag fell off a cart hauling luggage across the tarmac, got caught underneath and dragged at full speed across the runway. She’s now spent hours in person and on the phone with customer service to get the damages paid for.

She has some advice from this experience; always keep your valuables in the carry-on bag!