Women Makes $100,000 Off Her Feet Per Year!

There’s a women who has found an easy way to make over $100, 000 a year! Her name is Roxy Sykes and she’s 33 and realized how to break into the foot fetish industry after someone complemented her on her beautiful feet!

So Roxy decided to test her pretty paws and started up an Instagram page and quickly kicked up 10,000 followers…

Roxy began to sell her shoes and socks. Charging $20 for socks and upwards of $200 for shoes…

Roxy has been in business for about 4 years now and says that she makes about $8000 a month..

Roxy now posts pictures of her used and dirty socks and shoes beside her pretty feet and people buy them up!

More