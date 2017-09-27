Yorkshire Pudding Wraps Are the New Craze

The York Roast Co. in England has the best tagline in the food service industry, “When you roll something this good it’s usually illegal.”

Totally overwhelmed by everyone’s support! The power of social media is phenomenal! Might be a little wait of about 45 mins! #Yorkypud pic.twitter.com/BlpPNVpes1 — The York Roast Co. (@TheYorkRoastCo) September 24, 2017

They’re the creators of the most glorious comfort food wrap ever, #Yorkypud. Take a look at the menu…

In a rush? 🏃 Grab and Go our NEW #YorkyPud wrap! No Cutlery Required! 🍴 Photo: Insta Gliff pic.twitter.com/e6Tmyscnq1 — The York Roast Co. (@TheYorkRoastCo) May 9, 2017

How long until somebody opens one of these in Canada?

Omg this was literally heaven 😍😛#yorkypud @theyorkroastco A post shared by 🙋 Amy Davenport 🇬🇧 (@amyemily14x) on Sep 25, 2017 at 12:58am PDT