Yorkshire Pudding Wraps Are the New Craze
The York Roast Co. in England has the best tagline in the food service industry, “When you roll something this good it’s usually illegal.”
Totally overwhelmed by everyone’s support! The power of social media is phenomenal! Might be a little wait of about 45 mins! #Yorkypud pic.twitter.com/BlpPNVpes1
— The York Roast Co. (@TheYorkRoastCo) September 24, 2017
They’re the creators of the most glorious comfort food wrap ever, #Yorkypud. Take a look at the menu…
In a rush? 🏃 Grab and Go our NEW #YorkyPud wrap! No Cutlery Required! 🍴
Photo: Insta Gliff pic.twitter.com/e6Tmyscnq1
— The York Roast Co. (@TheYorkRoastCo) May 9, 2017
How long until somebody opens one of these in Canada?
The #Yorkshire pudding wrap is everything we never knew we needed pic.twitter.com/vFlPJDQ6Sn
— Yorkshire (@yorkshireprobs) September 27, 2017