Yorkshire Pudding Wraps Are the New Craze

"When you roll something this good it's usually illegal."

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

The York Roast Co. in England has the best tagline in the food service industry, “When you roll something this good it’s usually illegal.”

They’re the creators of the most glorious comfort food wrap ever, #Yorkypud. Take a look at the menu…

How long until somebody opens one of these in Canada?

Omg this was literally heaven 😍😛#yorkypud @theyorkroastco

A post shared by 🙋 Amy Davenport 🇬🇧 (@amyemily14x) on

