You Can Now Get A $25 Gift Card From Loblaws

Today is the first day of registration for customers to get a $25 gift card from Loblaws!

Loblaws is offering this to customers as compensation for bread price-fixing within the grocery industry.

There’s a catch. As this is a much bigger issue, class action lawsuits against the company are pending and if you choose to sign up for the card you must agree to “release and forever discharge Loblaw… from any and all claims or causes of action… to the extent of twenty-five dollars.”

Basically, any money awarded in a bigger lawsuit, you’d be docked $25 if you accept the gift card.

The company says it reserves the rights to limit the amount of card issued. The program is open to anyone 18 or older in Ontario and most of Canada.

The overcharging of bread involved 12 brands between 2002 and 2015. Here are the brands

• Ben’s Bread

• Bon Matin Bread

• Country Harvest Bread

• Dempster’s Bread

• D’Italiano Bread

• Gadoua Bread

• McGavin’s Bread

• No Name Bread

• Old Mill Bread

• POM Bread

• Weston Bread

• Wonder Bread