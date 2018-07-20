Your Shark Week TV Schedule is Here

It’s time for the 30th Anniversary of Shark Week and nobody is more excited than Discovery Channel. Shark Week has become a cash cow, generating over $36-million in revenue for the TV Network the last 2 years alone.

Shark Week begins Sunday and the TV schedule is packed with celebrity appearances each night…

Sunday, July 22

7 p.m. Alien Sharks: Greatest Hits — The ocean is home to a number of odd, fascinating and creepy critters—these are the best of the weird.

8 p.m. Bear vs. Shark — Adventurer Bear Grylls is at it again, but this time he’s taking on the deep blue’s most powerful predators.

is at it again, but this time he’s taking on the deep blue’s most powerful predators. 9 p.m. Shaq Does Shark Week — Even 7-foot-1-inch Shaquille O’Neal is afraid of something: sharks. Lucky for him, the basketball legend will have the guidance of comedian and Marine Rob Riggle to get over his fear.

is afraid of something: sharks. Lucky for him, the basketball legend will have the guidance of comedian and Marine to get over his fear. 10 p.m. Ronda Rousey Uncaged — Olympian and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey goes head-to-head with a mako shark.

Monday, July 23

8 p.m. Monster Tag — Athletes Aaron Rodgers , Lindsey Vonn and Rob Gronkowski team up with scientists to learn about wildlife tags, which help researchers figure out where sharks feed, mate and birth their pups—crucial information that will help conserve the species.

, and team up with scientists to learn about wildlife tags, which help researchers figure out where sharks feed, mate and birth their pups—crucial information that will help conserve the species. 9 p.m. Great White Abyss — Experts go to great white hotspot Guadalupe Island in search of giant sharks.

10 p.m. Cuba’s Secret Shark Lair — Researchers were finally granted permission to delve into the mystery of Cuba’s gigantic sharks.

Tuesday, July 24

8 p.m. Guy Fieri’s Feeding Frenzy — Celebrity chef Guy Fieri and his son head to the Bahamas to sample the local cuisine and to learn why sharks love dining near these islands.

and his son head to the Bahamas to sample the local cuisine and to learn why sharks love dining near these islands. 9 p.m. Laws of Jaws — Divers reenact five harrowing real-life shark encounters to figure out why shark attacks are on the rise.

10 p.m. Air Jaws: The Hunted — Last year, five great whites were found dead. The prime suspects? Orcas. Scientists uncover whodunit and see if a similar attack could happen again.

Wednesday, July 25

8 p.m. Air Jaws: Back From The Dead — With shark populations dwindling, filmmakers try to search for an elusive flying shark.

9 p.m. Shark Tank Meets Shark Week — The cast of ABC’s Shark Tank compete for a $50,000 donation for a oceanic-themed charity.

10 p.m. SharkCam Stakeout — Scientists go to the Bahamas to investigate the private lives of sharks.

Thursday, July 26

8 p.m. SharkCam Strikes Back — A look back at the SharkCam team’s trials and triumphs over the last 6 years.

9 p.m. Sharkwrecked — Two brave souls spend two days floating with sharks with no food, water or sleep.

10 p.m. Tiger Shark Invasion — Researchers document how tiger sharks are turning the Galapagos’ ecosystem upside down.

Friday, July 27

8 p.m. Megalodon: Fact vs. Fiction — What if the largest shark that ever existed were still alive today?

9 p.m. Bloodline: Spawn of Jaws — Over four decades ago, all the sharks off Long Island were caught and killed…but there may be a few survivors.

10 p.m. Great White Shark Babies — Pregnant great white females migrate to Guadalupe for for a final feeding before giving birth, and researchers follow them to their birthing ground to keep the pups from harm.

Saturday, July 28

9 p.m. Return of the Mega Shark — Filmmakers search for the largest great white sharks off the coast of New Zealand.

10 p.m. Sharks Gone Wild — A rundown of this year’s shark news, including unbelievable viral videos and cutting-edge science.

Sunday, July 29