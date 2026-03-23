🌷 IT’S SPRING… We Made It, Everyone

Congratulations. You survived winter. Emotionally? Questionable. Physically? Still wearing a hoodie, but we’re getting there.

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☀️ 5 Reasons Spring Is Basically Free Therapy

1. The Light Is Back (And So Is Your Will to Live)

Longer days = better mood.

It’s science… but also the fact that you’re no longer driving home in pitch darkness at 4:45 like a raccoon.

2. Sleep Actually Makes Sense Again

More sunlight during the day helps your body figure itself out.

So instead of lying awake at 2 a.m. thinking about that embarrassing thing you said in 2007… You might actually sleep.

3. Food Gets a Glow-Up

Spring = fresh fruits and veggies.

Suddenly, you’re like, “Maybe I am a salad person,” right before buying strawberries you’ll forget about in the fridge.

4. You Go Outside… Willingly

Walking, gardening, pickleball…

You’re out here moving your body and calling it “wellness” instead of “I have to shovel again??”

5. Spring Cleaning = Mental Reset

You declutter one drawer and suddenly feel like you’ve fixed your entire life.

Nothing hits like throwing something out and saying, “I don’t need this negativity anymore”…when it’s actually just expired coupons.

“Spring is that magical time of year where we all believe we’re going to become better people… until allergy season humbles us.” 😅