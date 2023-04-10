1 In 5 Millennials and Gen Xers Didn’t Wear Sunscreen As Teens

The poll made up of Millennials and Gen X found that 80% have no idea how to identify non-melanoma skin cancer. And additionally, these generations don’t know how to identify other abnormal cells that could be cancerous.

Respondents also revealed a lack of proactive measures taken to reduce the harmful effects of sun exposure.

While 75% said they’re mindful of how much they’re out in the sun, only 19% wear sunscreen year-round.

Many also admit to going outside on a sunny day without sunscreen, a hat or head covering, or UV-protective glasses.

Past behaviours of millennials and Gen X may affect their overall skin cancer risk.

More than one-third have used a tanning bed and one in five did not wear sunscreen as a teenager.

They also applied baby oil or tanning oil in the sun with almost half of the women using baby oil or tanning oil, compared to 34% of men.

The survey also found that overall, most respondents use sunscreen on their face (63%), with only 38% doing so on their legs and feet, and even less applying it to their chest and back.

And only 41% were aware that sun exposure can cause precancerous lesions (actinic keratosis) to appear over time.

People’s skin cancer knowledge mainly comes from health websites or blogs.

THINGS PEOPLE HAVE DONE THAT MAY AFFECT THEIR SKIN CANCER RISK