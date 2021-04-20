Listen Live

$10 000 Minute April 20th – 2PM

Diane got 4 correct. What about you?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

  1. Which two primary colours would you mix together to get Purple?

(Blue & Red)

 

  1. What is the name of the scale used to measure the spiciness or heat of chili peppers and other spicy foods?

(Scoville)

 

  1. What number would you add to 75 to get the sum of 1000?

(925)

 

  1. What is the name of the cat breed that has no hair?

(Sphynx)

 

  1. What popular Canadian cocktail is made with vodka and Clamato juice?

(Caesar (Blood Mary is American and uses Tomato Juice)

 

  1. Katniss, Rue, and Peeta are all characters from which novel-based film series?

(The Hunger Games)

 

  1. In hockey, if a player gets three goals in one game, this is called a what?

(Hat trick)

 

  1. Taylor Swift grew up on what type of farm?

(Christmas Tree Farm)

 

  1. “The Big Apple” is a nickname for which US City?

(New York)

 

  1. SPELL: Amateur.

(A M A T E U R)

Related posts

No related posts.