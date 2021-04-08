$10 000 Minute for Thursday April 8th 2PM

Name a fruit mentioned in the title of a Harry Styles song.

(Watermelon/Cherry/Kiwi)

2. An imaginary line drawn around the earth, equally distant from both poles is known as the what?

(Equator)

3. What do honey bees collect?

(Nectar/Pollen)

4. Chardonnay, Riesling, and Pinot: Are these varieties of red or white wine?

(White)

5. When referring to a website, what does ‘WWW’ stand for?

(World Wide Web)

6. If you pay the cashier with two twenty dollar bills for a twenty-eight dollar and fifty cent purchase, how much change will you get back?

($11.50)

7. What temperature does water boil at?

(100 degrees Celsius/212 degrees Fahrenheit)

8. How many points are awarded when a basket is made from INSIDE the three-point arc in a game of basketball?

(2)

9. SPELL: Orchestra.

(O R C H E S T R A)

10. What is the name of the City that Spongebob Squarepants lives in?

(Bikini Bottom)