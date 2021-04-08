$10 000 Minute for Thursday April 8th 2PM
- Name a fruit mentioned in the title of a Harry Styles song.
(Watermelon/Cherry/Kiwi)
2. An imaginary line drawn around the earth, equally distant from both poles is known as the what?
(Equator)
3. What do honey bees collect?
(Nectar/Pollen)
4. Chardonnay, Riesling, and Pinot: Are these varieties of red or white wine?
(White)
5. When referring to a website, what does ‘WWW’ stand for?
(World Wide Web)
6. If you pay the cashier with two twenty dollar bills for a twenty-eight dollar and fifty cent purchase, how much change will you get back?
($11.50)
7. What temperature does water boil at?
(100 degrees Celsius/212 degrees Fahrenheit)
8. How many points are awarded when a basket is made from INSIDE the three-point arc in a game of basketball?
(2)
9. SPELL: Orchestra.
(O R C H E S T R A)
10. What is the name of the City that Spongebob Squarepants lives in?
(Bikini Bottom)